Roanoke shooting victims stable; no arrests made

Scene of a shooting on Rorer Avenue in Roanoke
Scene of a shooting on Rorer Avenue in Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All four victims in Wednesday’s shooting in Roanoke are stable in a hospital, according to Roanoke Police, with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious.

All four, a man and three women, had been shot.

About 4:30 p.m. October 28, police were called to reports of multiple shots in the 1400 block of Rorer Avenue SW. They were told about a victim with a gunshot wound at a home, and when they got there, they also found the three other victims.

No one has been arrested in this case.

Police ask anyone who saw anything connected to the shooting, or who may know something about it, to call the Roanoke Police Department tipline at (540) 344-8500. Callers can remain anonymous.

Police say, “Even if you think it might be insignificant, any piece of information could help us hold whoever did this accountable for their actions.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

