Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating the shooting of a teenage boy Thursday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m. October 29, police were called to reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW. They found the boy in a vehicle with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “Roanoke PD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and text can remain anonymous.

