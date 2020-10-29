Advertisement

Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Roanoke

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN Image)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating the shooting of a teenage boy Thursday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m. October 29, police were called to reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW. They found the boy in a vehicle with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “Roanoke PD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and text can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Zeta Storms Through SW Virginia

Updated: moments ago

News

Falwell Sues Liberty

Updated: moments ago

News

Lynchburg Students Work to Overcome Hybrid Challenges

Updated: moments ago

News

VMI Moving Stonewall Jackson Statue

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Giles County Manhunt Leads to Arrest

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Latest News

News

COVID in Alleghany County

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Lynchburg Considering Parking Changes

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Martinsville Speedway Hosts Xfinity 500

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

City of Lynchburg to consider modifying lifted parking restrictions

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Parking management plans to consider changes in December.

Education

Lynchburg City Schools teachers discuss challenges as students return to classroom

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Despite some challenges, teachers say students are doing well overall.