Tractor trailer crash closes all south lanes of I-81 in Botetourt Co.

A tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Botetourt County is causing major delays.
A tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Botetourt County is causing major delays.(Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers on I-81 in Botetourt County can expect delays following a tractor trailer crash Thursday morning.

The accident near miler marker 158 has all southbound lanes closed, with backups of approximately 2 miles, according to VDOT.

Botetourt County Fire and EMS says it is working to clean up the vehicles, debris and diesel fuel.

Crews remain on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at MM157 at the rest area on I-81 southbound. Traffic remains at a...

Posted by Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Traffic is being detoured at exit 162, but VDOT says there are three miles of congestion from the detour site.

