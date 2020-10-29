Tractor trailer crash closes all south lanes of I-81 in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers on I-81 in Botetourt County can expect delays following a tractor trailer crash Thursday morning.

The accident near miler marker 158 has all southbound lanes closed, with backups of approximately 2 miles, according to VDOT.

Botetourt County Fire and EMS says it is working to clean up the vehicles, debris and diesel fuel.

Traffic is being detoured at exit 162, but VDOT says there are three miles of congestion from the detour site.

