Tree crashes into Danville home

A tree fell on a house in Danville Thursday.
A tree fell on a house in Danville Thursday.(River City TV)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department responded Thursday when a tree fell on a house.

The home is on Oxford Place in Danville.

No injuries were reported.

The Danville Fire Dept. has responded to Oxford Place for a down tree that has damaged a home. No injuries have been reported. Please use precaution if you have to be out in the City this afternoon.

Posted by River City TV on Thursday, October 29, 2020

This comes as heavy rains and large gusts of wind from Tropical Storm Zeta sweep through many areas in Virginia. Danville and surrounding areas remain under a Tropical Storm Warning Thursday afternoon.

Power outages affect southwest Virginia

The city says more than 20,000 are currently without power.

