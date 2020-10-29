Tree crashes into Danville home
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department responded Thursday when a tree fell on a house.
The home is on Oxford Place in Danville.
No injuries were reported.
This comes as heavy rains and large gusts of wind from Tropical Storm Zeta sweep through many areas in Virginia. Danville and surrounding areas remain under a Tropical Storm Warning Thursday afternoon.
The city says more than 20,000 are currently without power.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.