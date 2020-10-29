Tropical Storm Warnings & Flood Watches are in effect today

The first wave of heavy rain continues to exit the region early this morning. The main axis of Zeta moves through our region later this morning. This will trigger more heavy rain and increase our wind and severe weather risk. We could see wind gusts in the 40-50mph in the Tropical Storm Warned locations. We could also receive another 1-3″ of rainfall leading to localized flooding. Isolated tornadoes can not be rule out as the energy from Zeta swings through. Remain weather aware today. Most fo this mess should be out of here later this afternoon with just some lingering showers tonight. We’ll follow this up with much more sunshine and cooler temperatures this weekend.

RARE TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS

In a rare event, Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for parts of our area (in orange) where strong wind gusts are likely Thursday morning and afternoon. It’s highly likely Zeta will remain a tropical storm as the track goes right over our area.

Rare, tropical storm warnings have been issued as winds will remain VERY gusty Thursday. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY

Zeta remnants will move in shortly after sunrise Thursday. Expect pockets of heavy rain and even fast-moving storms around 9 am, moving in from the southwest. While heavy rain and flooding remain the greatest concern, strong wind and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. View the detailed impacts below.

Remnants from Zeta will rush through the area Thursday morning through late Thursday afternoon. (WDBJ)

RAINFALL

Widespread rainfall of 1-3 inches is likely with some higher totals up to perhaps 4″ along and just east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Flash flooding is possible. Monitor streams closely.

They heaviest rain is expected along and just east of the Blue Ridge as the east winds help squeeze out the rain along the mountains. (WDBJ)

HIGH WIND RISK

Strong winds are expected as Zeta remnants blow through between 10 AM and 4 PM Thursday. Strong winds 50 mph+ aloft pose a wind damage threat if heavy rain in a storm pulls it to the ground, especially factoring in the fact the ground will already be saturated. Power outages will be scattered if not numerous Thursday across the Southside.

While not widespread, wind gusts in any stronger storms may top 50 mph at times late Thursday morning into early afternoon. (WDBJ)

TORNADO RISK: While not a high/widespread tornado threat, shear provided by Zeta will bring an elevated risk of a tornado from any rotating, supercell storms, mainly east of the Blue Ridge and across the Southside.

The rain and severe threat will quickly move out around sunset Thursday leading to slow clearing and breezy conditions late. Skies will gradually clear during the night.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

The tropical system should be long gone by the weekend with improvements as early as Friday. The cold front will however usher in much cooler air for the Halloween weekend. Highs only reach the upper 50s to low 60s in the east. Lows will be in 40s.

Much cooler air moves in as we head into the weekend. (WDBJ)

TURN CLOCKS BACK OCTOBER 31: Remember to set your clocks back one hour (fall back) before bedtime Saturday as we switch back to Eastern Standard Time. It’s also a good idea to check the smoke detector and weather radio batteries.