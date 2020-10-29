Tropical Storm Zeta causes crashes, flooding in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tropical storm Zeta blew through the Roanoke Valley in just a few hours, but drivers certainly felt its impact.

Several crashes were reported throughout the region thanks to rain, slick roadways, and low visibility.

In Botetourt County, Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 157 was shut down for several hours Thursday morning as crews cleaned up a multi-vehicle crash involving at least two tractor trailers and two cars.

In Catawba, a cement mixer overturned on Catawba Road, spilling cement onto the road and blocking traffic.

In Roanoke, a single-vehicle crash closed the ramp from Peters Creek Rd. to I-581 southbound.

The storm also brought flooding to a neighborhood near Northridge Park in Roanoke.

“It was crazy. The water was real dirty, like it was the sewer water," said Tyshawn Henderson.

Henderson said his family has lived on Meadowbrook Road seven years, and typically, each heavy rain brings flooding.

“If it rains for a long time this will happen," said Henderson. “We like it down here, but it just floods too much.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.