Advertisement

VDH reports nearly 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

(WRDW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 178,183 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday, October 29, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 176,754 reported Wednesday, a 1,429-case increase, which is a higher increase than the 1,345 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

2,583,895 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.3 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 5.1 percentage reported Wednesday.

12,799 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,636 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,616 reported Wednesday.

1,082 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,068 people reported Wednesday. 19,832 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

In a briefing Wednesday, Governor Northam said the percent of positive COVID tests in southwest Virginia is about twice what it is in other parts of the commonwealth. However, he also said Virginia is among a handful of states overall not showing large increases.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Franklin County High School switching to virtual instruction temporarily

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The plan is for students to return to a normal schedule Thursday, November 5.

Coronavirus

Kroger pharmacies to offer $25 rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.

National

Europe and US facing new round of shutdowns amid virus surge

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By FRANK JORDANS and JOHN O’CONNOR
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

National

CVS expands COVID-19 testing services

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The pharmacy chain wants to add rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What goes into making a vaccine?

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one.

Coronavirus

Centra sees increase in COVID patients during October

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
As of Wednesday, Centra has 20 patients in its pulmonary unit and 11 in ICU.

Coronavirus

Northam: SW Virginia sees higher positive percent of COVID tests than other parts of state

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
2,563,313 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 5.1 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 5.0 percentage reported Monday and Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Gov. Northam weighs in on COVID increase in SWVA

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:06 AM EDT
The Governor weighed in while on a campaign stop in the Star City.

Coronavirus

How a vaccine is made

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one. So, what goes into making a vaccine?

Coronavirus

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000.