Allghany County government class works to predict election

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany County High School government teacher Seth Davis has a roomful of pundits.

“A lot of the states I have red for Trump," said senior Ethyn Kimberlin. "But Biden just has the power, the power states like New York and California who have huge electoral college numbers.”

They’re running the numbers to figure out who will be the next man in the Oval Office.

“I’ve tried to get all of my classes, even psychology and economics, just to do this fun activity," Davis said. "And I try to get my classes to do this every four years, with the presidential election, kind of going over the electoral college.”

“This is actually my first year I get to vote," said senior Abby Martin. "I registered to vote this year. So I’m excited.”

For some it’s involving, but for others …

“I don’t really think about it at all," said Kimberlin. "I’m not a big politics guy.”

“I basically told a lot of my students, who knows? You know, just guess, you know," Davis explained. "We’ll get the data and just guess, and that’s all you can do.”

Most of the maps are going blue.

“Mine’s kind of leaning more Biden with the swing states that I chose,” Martin said.

But some are making a few daring choices.

“I’m about to give Texas to Biden, I believe,” said Kimberlin on his judgment of the traditionally Republican state.

“You know," said Davis, "We’ll just see how the evaluate things, and go from there.”

