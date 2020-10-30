Advertisement

Build Smart Institute in Roanoke holds grand opening

By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Build Smart Institute held its grand opening on Friday. The new facility is located off Gainsboro Road in Roanoke.

Build Smart Institute recently launched it’s programs tackling workforce development and the deficit of construction tradespeople. By providing a multi-functional approach with a focus on hands-on training, Build Smart will provide a clear path to a successful career in construction.

Build Smart Institute’s 12,000 sq. ft facility with 10,000 sf of hands-on lab space will provide a unique approach to students and adults seeking a career in the construction industry. The training approach consists of blended classroom instruction & proper safety protocols with hands on experience, as well as, virtual instructional programs. Courses and programs range from single day workshops through full multi-semester programs including Career exploration, Fundamentals of construction, Carpentry, Electrical, Project Management and many more.

Over the next year, it’s estimated that the Roanoke Valley will have about a thousand open construction jobs.

“So we’ve got school systems that are already part of our program, but being that we have so much space here, we have the room to keep the 6 foot distance, and folks still come in for that blended learning experience," said president, Alicia Smith.

Smith says she’s most excited about seeing people’s lives change through the program and help them find new careers.

