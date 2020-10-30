Chef DiFrancesco’s ‘Spooky Special’ pumpkin seed recipes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday’s 7@four “Spooky Special” had a pumpkin-themed treat make an appearance, courtesy of Chef Dominic DiFrancesco!

Cinnamon Toast Pumpkin Seeds Recipe:

Ingredients

• 3 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• % teaspoon salt

• 1 h cups pumpkin seeds

• 2 tablespoons white sugar

Directions

• Step 1

• Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (1 50 degrees C).

• Step 2

• Mix butter, cinnamon, and salt together in a bowl.

• Step 3

• Place pumpkin seeds in a large bowl and pour butter mixture over seeds; toss to evenly coat. Spread coated seeds in a single layer onto a baking sheet.

• Step 4

• Bake in the preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until seeds are lightly browned, about 40 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven; sprinkle sugar over seeds and stir until evenly coated.

Ranch Pumpkin Seeds Recipe:

Ingredients

• 2 cups pumpkin seeds

• 2 tablespoons butter, melted

• 2 tablespoons ranch dressing or dry seasoning

Directions

• Step 1

• Preheat oven to 300 degrees and cover a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.

• Step 2

• In a medium mixing bowl, toss pumpkin seeds with butter to coat evenly. Add ranch dressing mix, tossing to coat.

• Step 3

• Lay in a single layer on baking sheet, roasting for 20 minutes. Turn and roast for an additional 20 minutes.

Sriracha-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Recipe:

Ingredients

Total Time

45 MIN

Yield serves: 1

Ingredients

• Seeds from 1 medium (1 0-pound) pumpkin (about 1 cup)

• 2 teaspoons vegetable oil 1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce

• 1 teaspoon soy sauce

• Kosher or sea salt, to taste

• Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

Directions

• Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400 0 . Line a baking pan with parchment paper.

• Step 2

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the seeds and boil for 1 0 minutes. Drain. Pat the pumpkin seeds dry on paper towels.

• Step 3

In a bowl, toss the pumpkin seeds with the vegetable oil, sriracha sauce, and soy sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread the coated seeds evenly on the lined baking pan. Roast for 20-25 minutes, turning the seeds every 10 minutes. Remove the seeds from the oven when they are crispy. Allow to cool to room temperature and serve.

