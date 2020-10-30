Advertisement

Dustin Holdren set to face grand jury

Dustin Holdren is set to face a grand jury in Bedford County.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Dustin Holdren, the man accused of assaulting a realtor at Smith Mountain Lake this summer, is set to face a Bedford County grand jury.

Holdren appeared in court Friday as part of a preliminary hearing.

At that hearing, Lenora Farrington, who alleges Holdren attacked her at an open house this June, gave witness testimony.

She says she was holding an open house in Huddleston when she first met Holdren, who viewed the house before a couple showed up. She says Holdren left as they arrived.

Not long after they left, Farrington says Holdren returned, saying he left his phone in the basement.

Farrington says Holdren then returned to the kitchen, where he allegedly began to hit her over the head with a wrench multiple times. She says Holdren had the wrench during his first viewing, but identified himself as a mechanic, leaving her to disregard it.

Farrington says she then asked what he wanted. She said Holdren responded profanely, indicating he wanted sexual intercourse with Farrington. Farrington says she refused Holdren’s demands and that clothing was never removed from herself or Holdren.

Farrington says Holdren then took money from her clutch purse before leaving.

Farrington says she had to spend three nights in the hospital following the attack.

A medical professional also gave witness testimony at the hearing and described the extent of Farrington’s injuries.

Farrington says her hearing has been affected and that she has to walk with a cane due to dizziness.

Holdren is also charged with robbery and attempted rape.

Cameras were not allowed inside of the courtroom Friday due to the nature of the case.

