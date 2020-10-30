Family displaced by house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two adults and three children will be staying with other family members for the time being after a fire severely damaged their home in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department got the call about a house fire at 916 Luna Lake Road at 5:55 a.m. Friday. When they got there, they found flames coming from the crawl space and the left rear corner of the house. Everyone was safetly outside by the time firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported and the fire was determined to be electrical.

