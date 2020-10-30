Advertisement

Family displaced by house fire in Danville

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two adults and three children will be staying with other family members for the time being after a fire severely damaged their home in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department got the call about a house fire at 916 Luna Lake Road at 5:55 a.m. Friday. When they got there, they found flames coming from the crawl space and the left rear corner of the house. Everyone was safetly outside by the time firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported and the fire was determined to be electrical.

