Family-owned restaurant property re-opens in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A family-owned restaurant property has re-open in Blacksburg with a new name.

It’s called Maroon Door. The restaurant’s grand opening is October 30.

Chris Linden’s family has owned the downtown property since the 1940′s.

It has had many names likes Cooks Clean Center, Mike’s Grill and Sportscaster’s.

Now, it’s a gastro pub and brewery.

Linden says re-opening the property is a chance to bring back history.

“It was nice when they decided to close down to decided it was an opportunity to you know bring some of the community. Bring something to the downtown and update the building a little bit.”

Linden says the 7,000 square foot building is completely remodeled except the floors.

