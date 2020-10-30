First Team Volkswagen opens brand-new Roanoke Co. dealership

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - First Team Volkswagen’s brand-new state-of-the-art dealership is now open for business.

The sales floor first opened its doors to customers Friday.

The Roanoke County facility was built with Volkswagen’s new line of electric cars, which debuts next year, in mind.

The building contains several features that no other US Volkswagen dealerships have, including a touchscreen display that will soon allow people to custom design their own electric VW.

“Electric vehicles are the way of the future, and very few facilities are ready for that. We’ve built this for tomorrow, we’ve built this for the vehicle of our future," said David Dillon, President and GM of First Team VW.

The showroom is now open to customers and the service center opens on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.