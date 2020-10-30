Advertisement

Grant helps expand, expedite Pulaski County’s broadband access

Pulaski County has just received a grant that will give about 2,000 of its residents better, or in some cases, new access to broadband.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Pulaski County has just received a grant that will give about 2,000 of its residents better, or in some cases, new access to broadband.

“The need couldn’t be any larger than right now," said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.

Sweet said Broadband has always been a problem in Snowville, but land barriers and now COVID-19 drive that demand.

“We receive more anxiety and more questions and concerns about deploying broadband than probably anything else," Sweet said.

Now, thanks to a grant from federal CARES Act funds, that’s about to change. Pulaski County received $391,277.00 in grant funding from a pot of $30 million set aside specifically for broadband.

“It is a game-changer for a lot of our citizens and we are so happy," Sweet said. "It’s been a top priority of our board of supervisors for so long, it’s just been a tough riddle to solve and it was going to take a significant amount of money to make that happen.”

The money will help them build two towers on public land in Snowville and Hiwassee to expedite the process. It’ll also help to improve public safety communications to better respond in the region.

“It’s opening up doors that we don’t even know yet," Sweet said. "Each individual household has their own individual need and this is really going to provide a bridge to the world in so many different ways.”

Sweet said this is the first step to upgrade internet access here in the county with more upgrades soon. This first project is slated to be put up by the end of the year with access to broadband in the first quarter of 2021.

The county is also installing three wireless hotspots with solar technology to increase bandwidth.

