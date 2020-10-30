Advertisement

Health officials encourage safe, healthy Halloween activities

Health officials say door-to-door trick-or-treating is a still a safe Halloween activity because interaction with neighbors passing out candy is brief and usually outdoors.
Health officials say door-to-door trick-or-treating is a still a safe Halloween activity because interaction with neighbors passing out candy is brief and usually outdoors.(WDBJ7)
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween always brings communities together. And this year, despite COVID concerns, the Virginia Department of Health is encouraging people not to cancel their Halloween traditions- simply modify them.

It’s the spookiest season of the year, though many would argue the year 2020 has been wrought with frights. COVID-19 has forced people to modify their ways of life and Halloween is no exception.

Despite the rumors on social media, epidemiologist Jason Deese at the New River Health District said, "No, absolutely not. Halloween is not canceled. In fact, to me Halloween is the best holiday of the year.”

He added that it’s also the most COVID safe holiday of the year.

“It’s a mostly outdoor occasion which makes it a safer type of holiday," he said.

Even the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating is a safe activity because interacting with neighbors to get candy falls outside the parameters of the spread of COVID which is 6 feet or less for 15 minutes or more.

“Encounters are very brief and it’s highly unlikely that you would see COVID transmitted that way," he explained.

And though candy shoots are a fun way to social distantly pass out candy, it’s not necessary.

“Following the science, the virus isn’t transmitted in any large degree through surface contamination," he explained.

Deese said the biggest things to avoid are crowded indoor parties and driving from neighborhood to neighborhood with friends outside your immediate circle.

“Because then you’re putting people in an enclosed space and close to each other so we’d rather you just go trick-or-treating door-to-door like normal," he said. "I’m not worried about people passing out candy, stuff like that. Just wash your hands before you do the whole trick or treating thing.”

When it comes to wearing PPE or cloth masks, Deese said it’s not necessary to do so along with your costume mask. One or the other is fine. If you’re socially distant outside, you don’t need to wear a mask at all.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

VDH website to be down for routine maintenance on Oct. 31

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
|
By WWBT Newsroom
Coronavirus details can be accessed through the link in the article

Health

2100 pounds of medication collected during Rx Take Back Day

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
Unused medications can also be taken to a permanent drop box location any day.

Coronavirus

Virginia free clinics get $3M in CARES Act funds as high demand persists

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The Free Clinic of Central Virginia will receive some of those funds.

Health

Centra updated patient visitation guidelines go into effect Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Visitation hours will be from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. daily

Latest News

Health

More than 1,000 pounds of medication collected at Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Albemarle Co.

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
More than 1,000 pounds of prescription drugs were collected at the event over a span of 4 hours.

Health

Death in Florida linked to deli meat in multistate listeria outbreak

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:54 AM EDT
|
By Gray News staff
Infections have been reported in Florida, Massachusetts and New York. A specific type of deli meat and common supplier have not yet been identified.

Health

Folks come out for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Organizers collected 283.5 pounds of medication in the City of Roanoke on Saturday.

Health

Drop-In Center’s needle exchange program sees increase in participants

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
Participation at the Drop-In Center on Williamson Road has increased from four to 64 in just a few months.

Health

Botetourt County Libraries to start lending out sports equipment

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT
|
By Kate Capodanno
Botetourt County is finding ways to keep families active after canceling its winter sports season.

Health

First medical cannabis dispensary to open in Virginia

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
By WWBT
To get in the building, patients will need a government-issued ID, a paper copy of written certification issued by a registered practitioner and a medical cannabis patient card issued by the Board of Pharmacy.