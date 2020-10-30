High school sports given okay to resume in December

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VHSL Release) - Governor Ralph Northam has signed an amended Executive Order 67, which includes changes to Section 12 related to recreational sports. These changes allow the Virginia High School League Championship + 1 schedule to begin playing in December as scheduled.

“Keeping our student athletes safe is critical during this pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “I know I join many parents in looking forward to the safe return of school sports. VHSL has been a tremendous partner throughout the COVID crisis, and I appreciate the thoughtfulness and diligence they have put in development of these guidelines for returning to play.”

“This amendment by the Governor clears the way for all of our sports to play,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “We appreciate the time, effort, and input staff received while preparing this document. Adherence to these guidelines will offer a safe reopening for our students, coaches, staff, officials, and communities once we start playing in December. Additionally, we appreciate the close collaboration and guidance from the Governor’s office, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).”

The amended Executive Order did not change the number of attendees permitted at a sporting event, which may not exceed the lesser of 50% of the occupancy load or 250 people. For sports played on a field, attendees are limited to 250 people per field.

VHL recommendations for safe play include cleaning and disinfecting; mask protocols; transportation; and how to run activities safely for individual sports and activities.

Teams conducting out-of-season workouts will continue to abide by Phase 3 Guidelines as established by the VHSL and the Virginia Department of Health, regardless of established adjustments allowed for in-season teams to conduct regular season and postseason events.

