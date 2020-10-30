Hometown Eats: Family Tree- T’s Cafe in Low Moor

LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re in the mood for some good food that won’t break the bank, head on down to Family Tree- T’s Cafe in Low Moor. Despite only being open for a few months, folks in Alleghany County can’t get enough of the place.

“It’s a great addition the Low Moore area," said Jon Lanford, who is a big fan of the bacon cheeseburgers there. "It’s great to have it owned and run locally with folks that we’re friends with in the community.”

Keeping it in the family is key here. That works well since the family is full of trained chefs who decided to open their own restaurant rather than working at someone else’s.

“My dad was a cook, my brother is a cook, I was a cook. It is a family tree of culinarians, and that was it. I wanted to work in a place that I enjoyed coming to every day,” said Tawnya Ross, the owner.

Breakfast, lunch or dinner, Family Tree will fill you right up. For breakfast, check out the scratch-made biscuits and freshly-made doughnuts. For lunch and dinner, you’ve got to check out the fried catfish sandwich. They’re using organic fish that just melts in your mouth.

If fish isn’t your thing, maybe barbecue will tempt you. They’ve got their own smoker they use to create tender beef, topping it with homemade items like coleslaw and serving it next to some killer sides like their famous french fries.

“People overlook the importance of having a good French fry," said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. "They are cutting these by hand. I tell you what, this special seasoning they put on them is dynamite.”

Family Tree- T’s Cafe is located at 204 Westvaco Rd., Low Moor, VA 24457. Their phone number is (540) 816-3819.

If you have a local restaurant Josh should check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.