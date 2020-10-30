Advertisement

Hometown school wins exemplary reading award

One hometown elementary school is being recognized for its literary practices in and out of the classroom.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -One hometown elementary school is being recognized for its literary practices in and out of the classroom.

Price’s Fork Elementary won this year’s Exemplary Reading Award from the New River Valley Reading Chapter. It is the only elementary school in Blacksburg that’s Title I with more than half of its students on free and reduced meals.

This year teachers and reading specialists are working overtime to provide writing workshops, phonics lessons and handing out as many books as they can to keep kids engaged especially during COVID-19.

“I just want to provide every opportunity in getting books into the hands of students is something that I feel passionately about that we’ve tried to do for years," said reading specialist Becky Norton.

“It’s a team effort and it takes everyone working on reading here at Prices Fork across our entire building to see those achievements and growth in our kids," said principal Kelly Roark.

The school won all 10 of Virginia Readers' Choice Primary picture books and a $100 cash prize to buy new books to pass out to the students.

