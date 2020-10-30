Inmates, staff member test positive at Western Virginia Regional Jail

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - About 25 inmates and one staff member at the Western Virginia Regional Jail in Salem have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday, according to the jail’s superintendent, Colonel Bobby Russell.

Russell told WDBJ7 Friday morning all but one inmates are asymptomatic.

He said this is the first time the jail has found a positive case within the general population. Each inmate received at intake is quarantined for seven days and tested on the eighth day before being released into the general population, according to Russell. Subsequent testing only happens if an inmate develops symptoms.

He said Friday it would be difficult to say how this bout of cases began. They are working with the Virginia Department of Health to manage the cases and are actively contact-tracing.

Russell said they have enacted the jail’s contingency plan in response. Positive inmates are isolated in an individual housing unit, separate from the general population. Some share rooms but only with other positive inmates. Recreational areas can be made into additional housing units as part of this plan.

When asked if they’ll continue to receive inmates, Russell said they would not be receiving any inmates Friday but “can’t shut down the operation.”

In addition to maintaining high intensity sanitation, Russell said the staff is working to keep everyone save and come to a positive conclusion as quickly as possible.

