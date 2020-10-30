Advertisement

Junior League of the Roanoke Valley partners with Carilion Children’s for drive-thru toy drive

A drive-thru toy drive will take place later this month.
A drive-thru toy drive will take place later this month.(WDBJ)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Junior League of Roanoke Valley is working to make sure kids can have something for the holiday season.

With tighter restrictions due to the pandemic, kids are in more need of entertainment during the holidays than past years. The Junior League is encouraging people to donate online and drop off new toys at the drive-thru toy drive at the Tanglewood Mall parking on certain days in November and December.

Katie Jones, Executive Vice President, Junior League of Roanoke Valley: “Anything that we can do to make the kids time in the hospital a little bit brighter is just going to really help and make a big impact. There is no good time for a kid to be in the hospital, but especially around the holidays. I just think this is an easy way to bring some smiles.”

You can click here to find a list of requested items.

The drive-thru drop-offs will take place in the parking lot of Tanglewood Mall outside of the former JCPenney from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 21st and 28th, along with December 5th.

