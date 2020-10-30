LewisGale Employee shares “scary” experience with COVID-19

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A LewisGale employee is now warning others after experiencing a near critical case of the Coronavirus. He wants to remind folks that people younger than 45 can have serious symptoms.

“I have a brand new daughter that just came into this world, and I’m not even going to be there to see her much longer," Mark Oyler, an Engineering Department Employee with LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, said.

That thought raced through his mind as he waited for an ambulance to pull up to his driveway early in July.

“I was really struggling to catch my air. I said I’ve got to do something, that’s when I said, okay, it’s time to call 911 and get an ambulance here, especially getting dizzy," he said.

Oyler was rushed to the hospital he works at--which is also the one where he was born. He stayed there for a little over 2 weeks battling the Cornavirus, where his symptoms grew worse before they gradually got better.

“It was scary. It really was," Oyler said.

He even came close to being put on a ventilator.

“They wanted to try all kinds of other options first, that kind of was like a last resort . . . It seemed like the plasma really helped," he said.

At just 43-years-old, Oyler almost didn’t recover from the virus and he was left to worry about his 3-month-old daughter, at the time, and his two other kids, including his son who has autism. Now, he’s standing alive on the other side and hopes people will learn from his experience.

“This is something you better not take lightly, you better take this seriously, your health and well-being is all you got and it can be taken away quickly, so please take the precautions," Oyler said.

