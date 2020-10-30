Lynchburg Police investigating after victim appears at hospital with gunshot wound

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting after an individual arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound on the morning of October 30, 2020.

Officers are still investigating the possible location of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102.

