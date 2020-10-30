Advertisement

Lynchburg Police investigating after victim appears at hospital with gunshot wound

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the possible location of the shooting.
The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the possible location of the shooting.(WDBJ7)
By Bri Leach
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting after an individual arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound on the morning of October 30, 2020.

Officers are still investigating the possible location of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102.

