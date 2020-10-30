Advertisement

Lynchburg republicans file lawsuit accusing Registrar’s Office of absentee ballot violations

The lawsuit, petitioned by Eric Harrison, Chairman of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, alleges that the “respondent failed to perform her duties regarding the pre-processing of absentee ballots”
(WTOK)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Republican Committee has brought a Petition for Writ of Mandamus against Lynchburg’s Registrar Christine Gibbons, accusing her of failing to notify the party before opening sealed absentee ballots to put through optical scan counting equipment or another secure ballot container.

Gibbons' office is also accused of prohibiting an approved member of the Republican Party from being present in a room where in-person absentee voting was being carried out and not being able to see or hear what was occurring on October 27.

The lawsuit, petitioned by Eric Harrison, Chairman of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, alleges that the “Respondent failed to perform her duties regarding the pre-processing of absentee ballots in accord with statute, regulation, and instructions by failing to ensure that a Republican officer of election was present during expedited procedures and failing to notify the party chair of the time of pre-processing in sufficient time to have an observer present.”

