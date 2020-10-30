Advertisement

Man arrested for Pittsylvania County shooting

Kevin Ray Wishon, 34 years of age from Lynch Station, Virginia, has been taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Kevin Ray Wishon, 34 years of age from Lynch Station, Virginia, has been taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
By Bri Leach
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in an early morning shooting October 30, 2020 in the Hurt community.

Police responded to a call for a fight that ended in a person being shot. Officers found one man injured; he was taken by paramedics for treatment.

Kevin Ray Wishon, 34 of Lynch Station, Virginia was taken into custody and charged for the shooting. He was also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Wishon is being held in the Pittsylvania County Jail without bond awaiting his initial court appearance.

