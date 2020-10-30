Man arrested for Pittsylvania County shooting

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in an early morning shooting October 30, 2020 in the Hurt community.

Police responded to a call for a fight that ended in a person being shot. Officers found one man injured; he was taken by paramedics for treatment.

Kevin Ray Wishon, 34 of Lynch Station, Virginia was taken into custody and charged for the shooting. He was also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Wishon is being held in the Pittsylvania County Jail without bond awaiting his initial court appearance.

