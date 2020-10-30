Advertisement

Mobile broadband network for first responders expands in Floyd County

The network is called FirstNet. It is to help improve public safety communications.
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Floyd County, first responders are getting a boost in their wireless communication. It is called FirstNet.

“This tower right here is a part of a mobile broadband network called FirstNet. It’s specifically for first responders and it is expanding right here in Floyd County,” said Alex Rafii an expert on FirstNet.

It is another phone service carrier.

"The only people that can carry that phone, they only people that can purchase it, the only people that can subscribe to it is public safety, "said Rafii.

Virginia was the first state in the country to opt into FirstNet in 2017. Now it’s spreading across the state—as three cell site towers are already up and running in Floyd County.

"So, we looked at things like 911 calls. We look at things like where they had to respond and they provided that database for us, "said Rafii.

The broadband system is to help improve wireless service for public safety officials during the pandemic, "said Rafii.

The service will help a span of law enforcement, fire, EMS, healthcare, 911 operations and more.

“But as we expand our network for public safety, we are also going to expand the commercial side so that the general public and user can also benefit from new towers,” said Rafii.

Rafii said the benefit for especially to the kind of southwest are of Virginia is constant expansion and growth of broadband services for public safety.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

