One killed in crash involving vehicle and pedestrian

Police lights
Police lights(KAIT-TV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a crash Thursday night involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Virginia State Police were called about 10 p.m. October 29 to the 5700 block of Gladys Road. Police have not revealed whether the victim was the pedestrian or in the vehicle, or whether anyone else was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

