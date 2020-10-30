Police: Man stabs family cat multiple times, charged with animal cruelty

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man faces animal cruelty charges in connection to the stabbing of a family cat, police say.

On Wednesday, Henrico officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to the 8900 block of Freestone Avenue for a domestic dispute.

Investigators said an argument between family members started after Matthew Hyatt, 63, stabbed the family cat multiple times with an ice pick.

Police said the cat was taken to a local vet for treatment by family members. The condition of the cat is unknown.

Hyatt is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 12.

