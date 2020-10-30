Advertisement

Police: Man stabs family cat multiple times, charged with animal cruelty

A Henrico man faces animal cruelty charges in connection to the stabbing of a family cat, police say.
By WWBT Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man faces animal cruelty charges in connection to the stabbing of a family cat, police say.

On Wednesday, Henrico officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to the 8900 block of Freestone Avenue for a domestic dispute.

Investigators said an argument between family members started after Matthew Hyatt, 63, stabbed the family cat multiple times with an ice pick.

Police said the cat was taken to a local vet for treatment by family members. The condition of the cat is unknown.

Hyatt is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 12.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

