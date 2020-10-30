Roanoke Police Chief responds to this week’s gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After multiple shooting incidents during the past week, Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman wants his community to understand they are not standing by and treating this lightly.

WDBJ7 reached out to Roman for comment after Thursday’s shooting of a teenage boy along Melrose Avenue NW, which followed Wednesday’s separate incident that left four people shot in the 1400 block of Rorer Avenue SW:

"Unfortunately, like the rest of our nation, Roanoke is continuing to see an increase in gun violence. As the Chief of Police and a community member in the City of Roanoke, this violence is extremely heartbreaking. My sincerest condolences go out to the families who have been devastated by an act of gun violence in our city. Roanoke, we are better than this.

Like I have said and will continue to say, the Roanoke Police Department is dedicated to doing all we can to stop gun violence and violent crime in our community. We are taking an aggressive approach to target individuals who choose to engage in violent criminal behavior, while also working with the community to identify and address ongoing issues in neighborhoods. We would like to thank the community members who spoke with us during our recent community walks through neighborhoods impacted by violent crime. You and your neighbors are extremely valuable partners in our efforts to curb gun violence in this city. We are also continuously working with our local, State and Federal partners to address gun violence from every angle possible.

These issues will not be solved overnight and we recognize that. This has been an ongoing issue that, unfortunately, does not have a “quick fix.” We ask that our community members be patient and continue to work with us as we tackle gun violence and violent criminal behavior in our city. We are committed to doing everything we can to keep Roanoke a great, safe place to live, work and visit.

As always, if anyone wishes to share information about a crime they can call (540)344-8500 to share what they know. They can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “Roanoke PD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and text can remain anonymous."

