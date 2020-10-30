Shooter sought after woman hit with gunfire on I-81

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are looking for the person who fired a shot that hit a woman early Friday in traffic.

Police say the shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. October 30 on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County. They are looking for a white passenger 4-door sedan with heavily-tinted windows. They have no information on the license plate.

Police say the victim was in a white 2019 Toyota Camry headed north on I-81. The driver of the suspect vehicle sped past and, according to the victim, started reacting aggressively toward the Camry. The driver of the suspect car positioned it on the passenger side of the Camry and shot into the Camry near mile marker 91, just south of Exit 92 for Draper. The white sedan then continued north on I-81.

The victim was a passenger in the Camry; she was taken to a hospital and released after treatment, according to police. The man driving the Camry was not hurt.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or who may have seen any of the incident play out is asked to call the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division by dialing #77 on a cell phone or 276-228-3131, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

