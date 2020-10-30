Three sought after South Boston home invasion

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The South Boston Police Department is investigating a home invasion that happened Thursday night.

Officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Ridge Street just after 8 p.m. October 29.

According to police reports, three men forced their way into the home, armed with a long gun and two handguns, and demanded money.

The men are described as Black, with one being heavy set, one slender and one tall. All three were said to be wearing masks and black gloves.

The department said the three men left the home with money, possibly in a white, four-door car. Police don’t know the make and model.

Anyone who has information related to the incident is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203 or the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.