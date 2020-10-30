Advertisement

Temperatures drop today with a gusty northwest wind

Cooler weather returns for the weekend behind Friday’s cold front
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A cold front is moving through the region right now. Ahead of the front, we saw a few showers move through. Most of the showers have now exited the region, but we can’t rule out a stray shower in the mountains. We should start to see increasing sunshine today with temperatures this afternoon dropping into the 50s.

The front is also going to bump the winds up once again. Gusts will generally be in the 20-30mph range. High pressure builds in this weekend leading to a good amount of sunshine Saturday. Another cold front moves through Sunday triggering a stray shower in the mountains and much cooler weather for Monday.

Wind gusts remain in the 20-30 mph range for a good portion of the day.
FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Behind our cold front, temperatures drop considerably for Friday and Saturday. Highs only reach the upper 50s under partly sunny skies. We also remain blustery at times on Friday with winds 10-20mph. Overnight temperatures slip into the 30s Friday night and Saturday night with areas of patchy frost possible Saturday night and Sunday night, even as far east as the Piedmont.

It's going to be a chilly night for trick or treating. You'll want to bundle up if you're heading outside.
TURN CLOCKS BACK OCTOBER 31: Remember to set your clocks back one hour (fall back) before bedtime Saturday as we switch back to Eastern Standard Time. It’s also a good idea to check the smoke detector and weather radio batteries.

Race fans will be treated to chilly, but sunny race day weather both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the 50s Saturday but the 60s Sunday.

The Martinsville race is looking sunny, but chilly.
The next cold front will arrive Sunday into Monday bringing much cooler air to start the week. Most areas won’t make it out of the 40s on Monday along with mostly sunny and breezy conditions.

MONDAY

We’ll see a beautiful sunny day, but it will be on the chilly side. Our high on Monday will only climb into the mid and upper 40s.

