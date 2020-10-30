Tenn. man accused of breaking teen’s ribs over homework

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - A West Tennessee man was arrested after being accused of beating a child over schoolwork.

WREG reported that 34-year-old Christopher Simmons was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse/neglect.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office accused Simmons of beating a teenager because he wasn’t doing his homework. The victim said Simmons hit him several times in the face before hitting him in the torso.

Deputies said the teen left the home and was able to call a family member for help. He was taken to an area hospital where doctors said he had three broken ribs and a punctured lung.

WREG reported Simmons was taken into custody Thursday and released on his own recognizance.

