Advertisement

Tenn. man accused of breaking teen’s ribs over homework

A West Tennessee man was arrested after being accused of beating a child over school work.
(KVLY)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - A West Tennessee man was arrested after being accused of beating a child over schoolwork.

WREG reported that 34-year-old Christopher Simmons was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse/neglect.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office accused Simmons of beating a teenager because he wasn’t doing his homework. The victim said Simmons hit him several times in the face before hitting him in the torso.

Deputies said the teen left the home and was able to call a family member for help. He was taken to an area hospital where doctors said he had three broken ribs and a punctured lung.

WREG reported Simmons was taken into custody Thursday and released on his own recognizance.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Liberty University senior details job search challenges through pandemic

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Liberty University senior Kelci Rea says networking has been one of the biggest challenges.

News

Brent Stevens Halloween

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Brent Stevens Halloween

Politics

Lynchburg republicans file lawsuit accusing Registrar’s Office of absentee ballot violations

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The lawsuit, petitioned by Eric Harrison, Chairman of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, alleges that the “respondent failed to perform her duties regarding the pre-processing of absentee ballots"

News

Guilliams Obit

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Guilliams Obit

News

First Team VW

Updated: 31 minutes ago
First Team VW

Latest News

News

Junior League of the Roanoke Valley partners with Carilion Children’s for drive-thru toy drive

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Kids in the hospital are in more need of entertainment during the holidays than past years because of the pandemic.

News

UVA Mobile Mammograms

Updated: 34 minutes ago
UVA Mobile Mammograms

News

Dr. D Pumpkin Seeds

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Dr. D Pumpkin Seeds

News

NRV Crisis Intervention Center

Updated: 35 minutes ago
NRV Crisis Intervention Center

News

LewisGale Employee shares “scary” experience with COVID-19

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
He stayed in the hospital for over two weeks with a near critical case of the virus.

Crime

Police: Man stabs family cat multiple times, charged with animal cruelty

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WWBT Newsroom
A Henrico man faces animal cruelty charges in connection to the stabbing of a family cat, police say.