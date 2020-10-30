Advertisement

Tiger at Zoo Knoxville tests positive for COVID-19

By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiger at Zoo Knoxville has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Bashir, an 11-year-old male tiger tested positive for the virus. Arya, a 6-year-old female and Tanvir, an 11-year-old male are also exhibiting symptoms and presumed positive.

All three tigers are now in isolation and being cared for by the veterinary team from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. Zoo Knoxville said the tigers are alert, active and no longer exhibiting symptoms.

According to a release, “The tigers will be released from quarantine once they are symptom-free for 72 hours and either all diagnostic tests are negative or 14 days have passed since the last positive test in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

Investigators are working to learn how the tigers became infected, but suspect an asymptomatically infected staff member working in close proximity to the tigers when caring for them could have exposed them to the virus.

No other animals at Zoo Knoxville have shown signs of illness, officials said.

“Zoo Knoxville’s safety protocols include the use of protective gear while caring for animals, and this was standard practice before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a release.

A Zoo Knoxville official said regularly testing the tigers for SARS-CoV-2 is not advised due to the need to sedate the animals to administer the test.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

Roanoke County Republican Committee files lawsuit against Roanoke County Registrar

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Bri Leach
The Roanoke County Republican Committee has filed a petition to compel the Roanoke County Registrar’s Office to follow proper election procedures regarding the pre-processing of absentee ballots.

Crime

Roanoke Police Chief responds to this week’s gun violence

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
WDBJ7 reached out to Roman for comment after Thursday’s shooting of a teenage boy along Melrose Avenue NW, which followed Wednesday’s separate incident that left four people shot in the 1400 block of Rorer Avenue SW

Crime

Man arrested for Pittsylvania County shooting

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Bri Leach
The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office has charged a man with malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in regards to an early morning shooting.

Crime

33 missing children recovered in Virginia during US Marshals operation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Among the recoveries was a 14-year-old girl determined to have been the victim of human trafficking.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

Virginia voters, legislators split on redistricting amendment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Will Gonzalez, Capital News Service
Virginia voters will find a proposed redistricting amendment on the ballot. The amendment would allow a bipartisan commission to redraw legislative districts.

Sports

High school sports given okay to resume in December

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
VHL recommendations for safe play include cleaning and disinfecting; mask protocols; transportation; and how to run activities safely for individual sports and activities.

Safety

One killed in crash involving vehicle and pedestrian

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The crash took place along Gladys Road.

Crime

Shooter sought after woman hit with gunfire on I-81

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police are looking for a white passenger 4-door sedan with heavily-tinted windows.

Coronavirus

Inmates, staff member test positive at Western Virginia Regional Jail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
About 25 inmates and one staff member at the Western Virginia Regional Jail in Salem have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Forecast

Friday, October 30, Midday FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago