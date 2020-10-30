Advertisement

Two more people charged in Appomattox Co. murder

The sheriff’s office is seeking the identity of a third person
21-year-old Mik’Tavis Elonta N. Green (L) and 29-year-old Enrico A. Moss (R) are being charged with first-degree murder. Green's location is unknown. (ACSO)
21-year-old Mik'Tavis Elonta N. Green (L) and 29-year-old Enrico A. Moss (R) are being charged with first-degree murder. Green's location is unknown. (ACSO)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two additional people have been charged in connection to the murder of Carlos L. Rose.

Rose’s remains were found in a burned SUV in Appomattox County October 21. He had been reported missing from Bedford County that same day.

On October 27, 29-year-old Artenna K. Horsley-Robey was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Remains found in burned SUV confirmed to be those of missing Bedford Co. man

A second person of interest, 29-year-old Enrico A. Moss is being held in the Baltimore, Maryland City Jail on unrelated charges but is now being charged with first-degree murder as well, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Another man, 21-year-old Mik’Tavis Elonta N. Green, of Prospect, is also being charged with first-degree murder in the case. Green is the man in previously-released surveillance photos, where he was wearing a black hat with a cartoon figure. At this time, Green has not been located.

New picture released of person of interest in Appomattox Co. murder investigation

The sheriff’s office says it is still seeking the identity of another person, seen wearing a blue surgical mask. The person was with Green at the Madison Heights Wal-mart October 21.

The sheriff's office is still seeking the identity of this person.
The sheriff's office is still seeking the identity of this person.(ACSO)

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts and the identity and location of the other individual is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 434-352-8241or the tip line at 434-352-3995.

