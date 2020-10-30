Two more people charged in Appomattox Co. murder
The sheriff’s office is seeking the identity of a third person
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two additional people have been charged in connection to the murder of Carlos L. Rose.
Rose’s remains were found in a burned SUV in Appomattox County October 21. He had been reported missing from Bedford County that same day.
On October 27, 29-year-old Artenna K. Horsley-Robey was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
A second person of interest, 29-year-old Enrico A. Moss is being held in the Baltimore, Maryland City Jail on unrelated charges but is now being charged with first-degree murder as well, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.
Another man, 21-year-old Mik’Tavis Elonta N. Green, of Prospect, is also being charged with first-degree murder in the case. Green is the man in previously-released surveillance photos, where he was wearing a black hat with a cartoon figure. At this time, Green has not been located.
The sheriff’s office says it is still seeking the identity of another person, seen wearing a blue surgical mask. The person was with Green at the Madison Heights Wal-mart October 21.
Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts and the identity and location of the other individual is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 434-352-8241or the tip line at 434-352-3995.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.