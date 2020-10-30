Advertisement

Va. Dept. of Health website scheduled to be offline Oct. 31 for routine maintenance

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health reported that routine maintenance will be conducted to its external website on Saturday, Oct. 31 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

During this time, vdh.virginia.gov, as well as COVID-19 data dashboards, will be unavailable.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Health, the organization will continue to keep the public updated throughout the scheduled maintenance on the expected recovery times.

