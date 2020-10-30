Virginia COVID hospitalizations down; daily new-case count rises

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 179,639 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Friday, October 30, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 178,183 reported Thursday, a 1,456-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 1,429 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

2,606,664 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.4 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 5.3 percentage reported Thursday.

13,088 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,643 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,636 reported Thursday.

There may be no numbers released Saturday, October 31, as the VDH website will be down for maintenance most of the day.

1,065 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,082 people reported Wednesday. 19,929 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

In a briefing Wednesday, Governor Northam said the percent of positive COVID tests in southwest Virginia is about twice what it is in other parts of the commonwealth. However, he also said Virginia is among a handful of states overall not showing large increases.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.