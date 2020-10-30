Advertisement

Virginia girl urging people to give veterans wreaths for Christmas

An 11-year-old out of Virginia is hoping for a miracle just in time for Christmas.
(KSNB)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVLT) - An 11-year-old out of Virginia is hoping for a miracle just in time for Christmas.

WTKR reports that Cadence Smeltzer is fundraising for Wreaths Across America as she looks to honor 2,000 veterans in Yorktown, but she needs some help.

Wreaths Across America is an organization that honors veterans in December by placing wreaths on their graves. They do so with the help of donations and volunteers.

Smeltzer says her dad is in the military, following a family tradition. “My great-grandfather was serving in the Korean and his brother was a prisoner of war and a Purple Heart recipient.”

Every year, she likes to honor the service members in other families at Yorktown National Cemetery. “We go to the flagpole in the circle around it, and we have like a couple seconds of silence and then we start laying the wreaths.”

Smeltzer said that last year more than 250 of the veterans laid to rest at the cemetery didn’t get wreaths.

“It was very heartbreaking, and it almost felt like I was going to cry because it’s really important,” she said.

But this year, Smeltzer is on a mission to make sure that doesn’t happen again. WTKR reports she launched her own fundraiser through Wreaths Across America. For every two wreaths sponsored, the organization will send another wreath for free.

“Just imagine this is your ancestors here and everybody else is forgetting what they have done for this country,” she said.

Smeltzer has a little over a month to complete her mission. You can go here to donate.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Liberty University senior details job search challenges through pandemic

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Liberty University senior Kelci Rea says networking has been one of the biggest challenges.

News

Brent Stevens Halloween

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Brent Stevens Halloween

Politics

Lynchburg republicans file lawsuit accusing Registrar’s Office of absentee ballot violations

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The lawsuit, petitioned by Eric Harrison, Chairman of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, alleges that the “respondent failed to perform her duties regarding the pre-processing of absentee ballots"

News

Guilliams Obit

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Guilliams Obit

News

First Team VW

Updated: 31 minutes ago
First Team VW

Latest News

News

Junior League of the Roanoke Valley partners with Carilion Children’s for drive-thru toy drive

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Kids in the hospital are in more need of entertainment during the holidays than past years because of the pandemic.

News

UVA Mobile Mammograms

Updated: 34 minutes ago
UVA Mobile Mammograms

News

Dr. D Pumpkin Seeds

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Dr. D Pumpkin Seeds

News

NRV Crisis Intervention Center

Updated: 35 minutes ago
NRV Crisis Intervention Center

News

LewisGale Employee shares “scary” experience with COVID-19

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
He stayed in the hospital for over two weeks with a near critical case of the virus.

Crime

Police: Man stabs family cat multiple times, charged with animal cruelty

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WWBT Newsroom
A Henrico man faces animal cruelty charges in connection to the stabbing of a family cat, police say.