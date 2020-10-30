White’s goes pink for fifth year

RAPHINE, Va. (WDBJ) - Things went pink at White’s Travel Center.

Most of the trucks there are tractor trailers, but today saw the University of Virginia Mobile Mammography Coach parked there for visitors.

It was the fifth year for the White’s Goes Pink program that encourages checks as well as raising money for research.

“So here, I think it’s become the norm," said the travel center’s Mellyora Mason. "The first year, people were a little skeptical, but now it’s just, you know, when are you going to have the mammography bus, and so we can say: October, it’ll be back.”

There were pamphlets and T-shirts inside too, where they were taking contributions.

