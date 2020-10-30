Write-in candidate for Roanoke Mayor sleeps on the street to highlight homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin Jeffrey is running a write-in campaign for Roanoke Mayor.

Thursday night, he was planning to sleep on a downtown sidewalk to shine a light on the problem of homelessness.

Jeffrey gathered with advocates for the homeless in a block of Church Avenue where people often spend the night. He said he will make the issue a top priority if he’s elected Mayor.

“So I’m out here tonight, in part to raise this awareness that we have to shut down this notion of normalizing homelessness,” Jeffrey told WDBJ7, “but also to send a message to the people sleeping here they do have value, that I see you.”

Jeffrey said the city has the resources to end homelessness. As mayor he said he would pledge to solve the problem within four years.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.