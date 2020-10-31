Advertisement

Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings owner buying Dunkin’ Brands

This May 7, 2020, file photo, shows a Dunkin' Donuts at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, Pa. The Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it's held talks to be taken private by a private equity firm, sending shares rocketing to an all-time high at the opening bell Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
This May 7, 2020, file photo, shows a Dunkin' Donuts at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, Pa. The Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it's held talks to be taken private by a private equity firm, sending shares rocketing to an all-time high at the opening bell Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Dunkin' doughnuts and coffee is being combined with Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s sandwiches.

Inspire Brands Inc. said Friday that it is acquiring Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. for $11.3 billion, including the Dunkin' Brands' debt that Inspire will be taking on.

The private-equity firm will pay $106.50 in cash for all of Dunkin' Brands' shares, which closed Friday at $99.71. Dunkin' Brands' stock surged to an all-time high earlier this week after the company confirmed the two were in merger talks.

Dunkin', based in Canton, Massachusetts, also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain. There are 12,500 Dunkin' stores and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins outlets worldwide.

Dunkin' was founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts. Baskin-Robbins — known for its promise of 31 flavors — was founded in 1945 in Glendale, California.

Atlanta’s Inspire Brands, which was founded in 2018, is rapidly joining the largest restaurant groups in the U.S. In addition to Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s, it owns the Sonic burger chain, Jimmy John’s restaurants and Rusty Taco. It has annual sales of more than $14 billion.

Inspire is part of the private equity company Roark Capital Group, also based in Atlanta. Roark also backs Focus Brands — the owner of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and Cinnabon — and CKE Restaurants, which owns the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s burger chains.

The deal will give Inspire a spot in the breakfast category, which was the fastest-growing segment of the restaurant industry before the pandemic hit.

The acquisition comes as the global pandemic has hammered restaurants' sales. Dunkin' Brands’s systemwide sales fell 1.3% in the third quarter after tumbling 21% in the second quarter and the company said franchisees closed 553 restaurants permanently.

Inspire said it expects the deal to close by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

FFE SPOTLIGHT: Once winless freshmen, Christiansburg’s Hunter, Henley help Demons rise

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Romano
Now, the Blue Demons are coming off a playoff berth and the program has trended up ever since.

News

Christiansburg’s drone delivery service is here to stay

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On Friday, Wing announced it will be staying in Christiansburg for the foreseeable future with more and exciting expansions to come.

News

Fri. October 30 - Weekend Outlook

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

Final push before Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Candidates make final push before Election Day.

Latest News

News

Mobile food distribution continues to help families throughout southwest Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
With the fallout from COVID-19, many parts of southwest Virginia continue to struggle with unemployment.And Feeding Southwest Virginia continues to help people in those areas put food on their tables.

News

Man Accused Of Attacking Realtor Court Appearance

Updated: 1 hours ago
Man Accused Of Attacking Realtor Court Appearance

News

Independent candidates promise new perspectives on Roanoke City Council

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Tuesday’s election will bring at least two new voices to Roanoke City Council. Cesar Alberto, Stephanie Moon and Kiesha Preston say they would each bring a new perspective.

News

Great Horned Owl sent back to its Blacksburg home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
An owl rescued by the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke was released back into the wild after being nursed back to health.

News

Jury trials set to resume in most circuits in Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Jury trials set to resume in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Salem.

News

Build Smart Institute in Roanoke holds grand opening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Build Smart Institute opens in Roanoke