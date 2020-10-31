Advertisement

Biden maintains double-digit lead in latest Roanoke College poll

Over 90-percent of those polled say they are very certain of their vote, with almost half of the total sample size saying they have already cast their ballot.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Vice President Joe Biden produced another double-digit victory in the latest Roanoke College poll after posting a 14-percent margin over President Trump at the end of August.

According to the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College, the survey of 802 likely voters gives Biden a lead with 53-percent to 42-percent.

The Roanoke College poll also reports a double-digit lead in the Virginia Senate race between Senator Mark Warner and challenger, Daniel Gade. Warner posted a 55-percent to 39-percent lead.

