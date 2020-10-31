Chilly and calm for Halloween

Cool and dry conditions will continue today with temperatures 10° to 15 ° below normal. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the day with increasing clouds later tonight. A strong front will bring rain early Sunday morning and windy Northwest winds Sunday afternoon into Monday.

SATURDAY

Frost Advisory until 10AM (Grey)

We remain chilly and dry Saturday. Highs only reach upper 40s in the mountains with low 50s elsewhere. Look for sunny skies early with more clouds building late in the day. Halloween night will be cool with temperatures starting in the upper 40s around sunset, falling to the mid 40s through the evening.

TURN CLOCKS BACK OCTOBER 31: Remember to set your clocks back one hour (fall back) before bedtime Saturday as we switch back to Eastern Standard Time. It’s also a good idea to check the smoke detector and weather radio batteries.

With the time change, the sunset will go from 6:22 p.m. on Saturday to 5:21 p.m. on Sunday.

SUNDAY

As a cold front moves through, a few showers are possible Sunday morning. Then, skies quickly turn partly cloudy during the afternoon. Winds increase from the west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Highs reach the low 60s.

Frost and freezing temperatures at night will become more prevalent over the next several days with even a hard freeze Sunday night. For the mountains, the growing season has ended, however a significant portion of the area is expected to fall into the 20s.

A strong front brings rain on Sunday morning. (Grey)

Gusty winds expected Sunday afternoon. (Grey)

The Martinsville race is looking sunny, but chilly. (WDBJ)

MONDAY

We’ll see a beautiful sunny day, but it will be on the chilly side. Our high on Monday will only climb into the mid and upper 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny with windy conditions through the day.