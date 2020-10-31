Advertisement

Former Hidden Valley Star Mitchell Having Solid Senior Season at Navy

By Travis Wells
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Naval Academy plays at SMU Saturday night and former Hidden Valley star Ryan Mitchell figures to have a hand in the outcome. Mitchell continues to come into his own in his final season in Annapolis. He caught his second career touchdown pass last weekend, a 60 yarder in a loss to Houston. Mitchell now has 33 career catches for the Midshipmen, a solid number in a run heavy offense.

“In high school, almost every other play I got the ball,” Mitchell said this week. "And now it’s like, I’m lucky if I get the ball one or two times. It’s definitely different but I have accepted my role of blocking and I have kind of just embraced that, a different culture and hitting people and being physical. "

Mitchell graduated from Hidden Valley in 2017, and was a centerpiece of the offense under head coach Scott Weaver. He admits his time in Annapolis has gone by in the blink of an eye. And the experience of playing college football and being a Midshipman have taught him plenty of valuable lessons.

“We do these things called four quarters in the spring,” says Mitchell, “which is a really tough workout with football, really early in the morning. It’s on of the most miserable times of your life. It’s freezing cold. You have never been so tired in your life, early in the morning but you’re out there with your brothers. It’s one of those things you look back on and say that was awesome. You really grow with people going through tough times together. It was rough the first year or two but it really does fly by. The days are long. The years are short. But it’s definitely been a rewarding experience.”

Ryan’s football career has 5 regular season games left. He’ll get to toss his hat as a Naval Academy grad and a commissioned officer in the spring, and hopes to enter the Marine Corps.

