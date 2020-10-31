Advertisement

Independent candidates promise new perspectives on Roanoke City Council

There is a crowded field in the Roanoke City Council race, with eight candidates running for three seats.
There is a crowded field in the Roanoke City Council race, with eight candidates running for three seats.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday’s election will bring at least two new voices to Roanoke City Council.

And Cesar Alberto, Stephanie Moon and Kiesha Preston say they would each bring a new perspective.

“I’m in college. I’m not trying to be a career politician,” Alberto told WDBJ7 in a recent interview. “I’m not trying to run for office for the next 50, 60 years.”

Alberto is 23 years old, a Libertarian, who said the red tape involved with opening a business prompted him to run for Roanoke City Council.

He said wants to be an advocate for Roanokers who struggle to make ends meet.

“We’ve heard a lot of people talking about small business owners, especially the downtown area, but we haven’t heard anyone talking about the small business employees.”

Moon grew up in Roanoke, and said she knows the struggles that many families face.

“I’ve always wanted to work with people. I’ve always felt that my calling was to be there for people,” Moon told us.

She worked for the city for more than 40 years, and was appointed by City Council to serve as City Clerk. She held that position for over a dozen years.

“I want voters to know that I am sincere. I have integrity. I am trustworthy,” Moon said. “I believe my role in the City Clerk’s office speaks volumes. I have connected with so many citizens over those years.”

Preston is a Roanoke native as well.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence," she said in an interview. "Last year I wrote a domestic violence housing bill that was actually signed into law this year in March.”

Preston said she experienced the impact of near homelessness and violent crime in Roanoke.

She said she wants to be a voice for those whose perspectives are often overlooked.

“My platform genuinely is about amplifying other people’s voices,” Preston said. “I truly believe that government belongs to the people and elected officials are simply here to represent them. And that’s the whole reason why I’m running.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mobile food distribution continues to help families throughout southwest Virginia

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
With the fallout from COVID-19, many parts of southwest Virginia continue to struggle with unemployment.And Feeding Southwest Virginia continues to help people in those areas put food on their tables.

News

Man Accused Of Attacking Realtor Court Appearance

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Man Accused Of Attacking Realtor Court Appearance

News

Great Horned Owl sent back to its Blacksburg home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jen Cardone
An owl rescued by the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke was released back into the wild after being nursed back to health.

News

Jury trials set to resume in most circuits in Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Jury trials set to resume in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Salem.

Latest News

News

Build Smart Institute in Roanoke holds grand opening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Build Smart Institute opens in Roanoke

News

Junior League Toy Drive Roanoke Valley

Updated: 1 hours ago
Junior League Toy Drive Roanoke Valley

News

Build Smart Institute New Facility

Updated: 1 hours ago
Build Smart Institute New Facility

News

Alleghany High Students Election 2020 Talk

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

News

Martinsville Differences During COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Anthony Romano reports

News

City Council Independent Candidates Promise New Perspectives

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Joe Dashiell reports