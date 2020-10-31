Independent candidates promise new perspectives on Roanoke City Council

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday’s election will bring at least two new voices to Roanoke City Council.

And Cesar Alberto, Stephanie Moon and Kiesha Preston say they would each bring a new perspective.

“I’m in college. I’m not trying to be a career politician,” Alberto told WDBJ7 in a recent interview. “I’m not trying to run for office for the next 50, 60 years.”

Alberto is 23 years old, a Libertarian, who said the red tape involved with opening a business prompted him to run for Roanoke City Council.

He said wants to be an advocate for Roanokers who struggle to make ends meet.

“We’ve heard a lot of people talking about small business owners, especially the downtown area, but we haven’t heard anyone talking about the small business employees.”

Moon grew up in Roanoke, and said she knows the struggles that many families face.

“I’ve always wanted to work with people. I’ve always felt that my calling was to be there for people,” Moon told us.

She worked for the city for more than 40 years, and was appointed by City Council to serve as City Clerk. She held that position for over a dozen years.

“I want voters to know that I am sincere. I have integrity. I am trustworthy,” Moon said. “I believe my role in the City Clerk’s office speaks volumes. I have connected with so many citizens over those years.”

Preston is a Roanoke native as well.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence," she said in an interview. "Last year I wrote a domestic violence housing bill that was actually signed into law this year in March.”

Preston said she experienced the impact of near homelessness and violent crime in Roanoke.

She said she wants to be a voice for those whose perspectives are often overlooked.

“My platform genuinely is about amplifying other people’s voices,” Preston said. “I truly believe that government belongs to the people and elected officials are simply here to represent them. And that’s the whole reason why I’m running.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.