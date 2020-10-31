Mobile food distribution continues to help families throughout southwest Virginia

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - With the fallout from COVID-19, many parts of southwest Virginia continue to struggle with unemployment.

And Feeding Southwest Virginia continues to help people in those areas put food on their tables.

The food bank responded with its first pop-up mobile distribution in Franklin County back in March. On Friday staff and volunteers returned, setting up in the parking lot of the Franklin County Family YMCA.

Feeding Southwest Virginia has held 19 similar events throughout the region, and plans to continue until the health crisis recedes.

Pamela Irvine is the CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“We know that economically, it’s going to take a year to two years after that for a full recovery for people to have gainful employment and to be employed again,” Irvine told WDBJ7.

Feeding Southwest Virginia brought enough food Friday afternoon to supply 390 families.

