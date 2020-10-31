Sen. Warner campaigns in Roanoke on final day of early in-person voting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Mark Warner is making his final push for re-election.

The two-term senator stopped by the Star City Saturday, greeting early voters outside the Roanoke City registrar’s office.

Warner says everyone – regardless of who they’re voting for -- should get out and vote.

But he made his pitch as to why he should continue to serve the commonwealth.

“Virginians know me. They know me as Governor, they know me as Senator, they know my bipartisan record of getting things done, particularly here in Southwest Virginia," said Warner (D-VA).

Warner is challenged in this election by Republican Daniel Gade.

Saturday marks the final day of early in-person voting.

Election is November 3.

