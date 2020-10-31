Woman shot, found dead in Giles Co. home

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 64-year-old woman was found dead Saturday from an apparent gunshot wound in the 100 block of Royal Drive in Pembroke.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call shortly before 12:30 p.m. from a man reporting shortness of breath. EMT’s found Donald Eugene Collins, 60, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The identity of the woman who was found dead in the home is not being released at this time.

Collins was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-critical injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office has received warrants on Collins for second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

There is no current threat to public safety.

