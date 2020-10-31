Advertisement

Woman shot, found dead in Giles Co. home

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call shortly before 12:30 p.m. from a man reporting shortness of breath.
(KOSA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 64-year-old woman was found dead Saturday from an apparent gunshot wound in the 100 block of Royal Drive in Pembroke.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call shortly before 12:30 p.m. from a man reporting shortness of breath. EMT’s found Donald Eugene Collins, 60, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The identity of the woman who was found dead in the home is not being released at this time.

Collins was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-critical injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office has received warrants on Collins for second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

There is no current threat to public safety.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Virginia Tech gets win on the road in Louisville, 42-35

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Khalil Herbert rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Education

University of Virginia professor apologizes for ‘insensitive’ racial comment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Marcilla
“I sincerely regret doing so and I am deeply sorry for my actions and my words,” Leopold wrote. “I care deeply about all of my students and the UVA community at-large and I will never forget this judgment error.”

Community

Halloween 2020 in our hometowns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
WDBJ7 wants to see how you are suiting up this year in your Halloween’s finest!

Politics

Biden maintains double-digit lead in latest Roanoke College poll

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Over 90-percent of those polled say they are very certain of their vote, with almost half of the total sample size saying they have already cast their ballot.

Latest News

Air7

AIR7 flies over the 26-car train derailment in Roanoke Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
WDBJ7′s Air7 flew over the scene of the overnight Norfolk Southern coal train derailment in Roanoke County along Barley Drive

News

Air7 Footage Over Barley Drive Derailment Scene 10.31.20

Updated: 6 hours ago
Air7 Footage Over Barley Drive Derailment Scene 10.31.20

News

Sen. Warner campaigns in Roanoke on final day of early in-person voting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Warner says everyone – regardless of who they’re voting for -- should get out and vote.

News

Roanoke Co. Train Derailment

Updated: 11 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Forecast

Halloween FastCast

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 31, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast