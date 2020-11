ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 1,800 Appalachian Power (AEP) customers in Roanoke are without power as of 8:45 Sunday morning.

The outages are affecting people in and around the Wasena and Gainsboro neighborhoods.

AEP estimates the service interruptions will be repaired between 11 am and 12:30 pm Sunday.

