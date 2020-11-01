#25 Liberty makes program debut in AP Football Top 25 rankings
The Flames have put up at least 28 points in every game during the 2020-21 campaign
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Flames history was made Sunday, as the now #25 Liberty football team made their first-ever appearance in the AP Top 25.
The team has put up at least 28 points in every game during the 2020-21 campaign.
Liberty will bring their 6-0 record to Blacksburg on Saturday at noon to face the 4-2 Virginia Tech Hokies.
