#25 Liberty makes program debut in AP Football Top 25 rankings

The Flames have put up at least 28 points in every game during the 2020-21 campaign
Hugh Freeze led his team to a bowl win over Georgia Southern back in December
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Flames history was made Sunday, as the now #25 Liberty football team made their first-ever appearance in the AP Top 25.

The team has put up at least 28 points in every game during the 2020-21 campaign.

Courtesy @AP _Top25/Twitter
Courtesy @AP _Top25/Twitter(Courtesy @AP _Top25/Twitter)

Liberty will bring their 6-0 record to Blacksburg on Saturday at noon to face the 4-2 Virginia Tech Hokies.

