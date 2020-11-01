25 Liberty makes program debut in AP Football Top 25 rankings

(WDBJ) - Flames history was made Sunday, as the now #25 Liberty football team made their first-ever appearance in the AP Top 25.

The team has put up at least 28 points in every game during the 2020-21 campaign.

Courtesy @AP _Top25/Twitter (Courtesy @AP _Top25/Twitter)

Liberty will bring their 6-0 record to Blacksburg on Saturday at noon to face the 4-2 Virginia Tech Hokies.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.